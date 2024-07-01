Gold holds steady as silver prices surge by Rs 200/kg in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold remains unchanged today while the rate of silver has surged by Rs. 200 per kg in Chennai.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 6,685 per gram today while per sovereign gold costs Rs 53,480.

Silver has increased by Rs 20 paise per gram today, with one gram now priced at Rs 94.70.

Similarly, the price per kilogram of silver is now being sold at Rs. 94,700. Yesterday it was priced at Rs. 94,500.