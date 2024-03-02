Gold dearer by Rs 800 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai today, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 800 per sovereign and is now sold at Rs 47,520 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has increased today.

The rise in price per gram of gold is Rs 100 and is sold at Rs 5,940 per gram.

Silver prices also rose today by 80 paise to Rs 77 per gram.