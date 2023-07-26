Gold cost dear by Rs 136 per sovereign

CHENNAI: With the prices of gold being unstable since March, on Wednesday it grew dear by Rs 136 per sovereign.

In Chennai, 22 carat gold is pegged at Rs 44,416 as the price rose by Rs 136, and the 24 carat gold is sold at Rs 5,552 with the price increasing by Rs 17.

Meanwhile, price of a gram of silver has shot up by 40 paise sold at Rs 80.40. A kilo of silver is being sold for Rs 80,400.