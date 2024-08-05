Give explanation for residents’ complaints: Mayor tells 4 GCC councillors

CHENNAI: The Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department recently sent a warning notice to four councillors of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) based on complaints received from residents of their respective wards.

The charges against the four ward councillors from Madhavaram, Perungudi and Sholinganallur are about them seeking bribes and stopping developmental projects by the metro water board like road re-laying, underground drinking water and sewage work.

Speaking about the matter to DT Next, Chennai Mayor R Priya said, "Following the complaints, a notice has been given to the three DMK councillors and one AIADMK councillor, urging them to provide a proper explanation within a stipulated time. We have instructed all ward councillors not to be involved in such activities or else they will have to face strict action. However, they will not be terminated from their posts."

The DMK and AIADMK ward members should provide an explanation to not be removed from their posts, the mayor reiterated.

At the recent monthly council meet, the mayor had urged all councillors to address the issues of residents in their respective wards.

However, on the ground, residents of various wards have complained that their ward members were not present in the localities even when developmental work was being carried out. "We have never seen our councillor in our area. Even if the corporation is carrying out stormwater drain or road re-laying work, the councillor doesn't inspect the progress. We are forced to take our grievances to zonal level officials or the headquarters to ensure that our issues are addressed soon, which is cumbersome," rued R Elango, a resident of Royapuram.