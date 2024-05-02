GCC's Works Department issues orders regarding modifications of collection of security deposit

CHENNAI: The Works Department of the Greater Chennai Corporation has issued orders regarding the modifications of collection of security deposit.



The order stated that Government of Tamil Nadu has approved Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019 and it has come in to force from 04 February, 2019.

The amendment has been issued regarding the same to the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019.

The department has obtained the orders of the Greater Chennai Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation to collect the security deposit for all buildings except for residential building not exceeding 3 dwelling units, residential building not exceeding 750.00 sq.m area and all types of Industrial building at the rate of 50 percent of the infrastructure and amenities charges in force.

A security deposit of Rs 1,500 as earnest money non interest bearing refundable deposit for display board should also be displayed in the site should also be collected.

A scrutiny fees of Rs 1.50 per sq.m of land area for layouts or subdivision proposals should also be collected.