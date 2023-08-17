GCC to hold special camps for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is organising special camps for three days from 18 August 2023 to 20 August 2023 for those who have missed the first phase and second phase camps in a total of 1,428 fair price shops in the city.

The application registration will be held on all camp days, including Sundays, from 9.30 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5.30 pm, a release from the department said.

The details of the venue and address of the special camp are placed on notice boards in the fair shops.

Aadhar card, family card, electricity bill receipt, and bank passbook should be brought for verification while registering the application.

There is no need to attach any documents in duplicate with the application and there is no need to apply and obtain any proofs like income proof, land documents from the revenue department to apply for the scheme.

As many as 1,730 special camps for the application registration for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai were held between July 24, 2023 and August 04, 2023, at 704 fair-price shops.

One registration volunteer was allotted per 500 family cards to implement the scheme in Greater Chennai Corporation in the first phase and 724 fair price shops in the second phase. Overall, 1,428 fair-price shops are there in the city.

As many as 1,781 special application registration camps were conducted from 05, August, 2023 to August 14, 2023, at the remaining 724 fair price shops on the basis of one volunteer per 500 family cards.

In the first phase of the camps held between 05 August 2023 to 14 August 2023, a total of 6,32,637 applications were registered in the areas covered by the special camps, and about 6,18,045 applications were received in the areas covered in the second phase.

A total of 12,50,682 applications were received for the scheme during these camps.

As many as 4,70,301 applications were received in the camps held between August 04, 2023, 59 August 14, 2023, during the first phase of the camps, and 4,38,079 during the second phase.

Thus, a total of 9,08,380 applications have been received and registered through the special camps held last week.

As many as 1,428 camp in-charge officers were appointed in these camps who monitored the facilities, along with 1,428 assistant volunteers to help the family heads with their queries regarding registration.

Also, 3,511 application registration volunteers were recruited for the same.

On behalf of the city police, 3,030 constables were engaged, and 325 mobile teams were formed to monitor the application camps and prevent overcrowding during the previous camps.

In case of any queries, people can contact the helpline number of the Chennai Corporation Unit Control Room at 044-25619208.

Also, separate control rooms have been set up for all 15 zones and candidates can contact the control room helpline number 1913.