GCC announces emergency contact numbers: Check details

CHENNAI: Several parts of Chennai has been witnessing heavy rains from Monday morning, which has led to waterlogging in several areas in the city.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced contact numbers for citizens to raise complaints related to damage of rains, waterlogging issues, drinking water supply and sewage disposal.



Public can contact toll free phone number 1913, 044 4567 4567 for complaints related rainwater stagnation and 1916 for complaints related to drinking water supply.

GCC has also advised public not to stand near trees and electric poles.



According to reports, rainwater has been accumulated on the roads in various areas including Perambur, Pulianthoppu, Pattalam, Vepery, Koyambedu, Guindy, OMR, Tirumangalam, Tharamani causing inconvenience to the public and motorists.



GCC officials are actively engaged in the work of draining the stagnant water in 163 places across the city, stated a report from Daily Thanthi.

