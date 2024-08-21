Gang of 5 beats history sheeter to death in Vyasarpadi; arrested within hours

CHENNAI: Hours after a gang beat a history-sheeter to death, the MKB Nagar police arrested five people for the alleged murder inside a house in BV Colony in Vyasarpadi on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Aasaithambi (35) who had 17 pending cases. The incident occurred around 10 pm on Monday at the residence of Vimala (50), with whom he was acquainted. The assailants attacked him with beer bottles and a granite stone, inflicting fatal injuries.

The arrested suspects are auto drivers, and the gang attacked the man as they had previous enmity. Police identified the arrested as G Vadivel (38), S Balaji (30), K Jaishankar (42), A Arun Kumar (37) and V Balamurugan (37). The police rushed recovered his body and sent it for post-mortem.

A case was registered, and the five men were arrested. They were sent for judicial remand.