Furious over friend's break up, bouncer slaps woman outside popular pub in Nandanam

CHENNAI: A 21 year old woman training to be a newsreader in a Television channel was allegedly assaulted by a bouncer outside a pub in Nandanam on Saturday night.

The victim approached the police with a complaint the next day after which a case was registered.

The victim, Suganya (name changed) of Virugambakkam went to the pub on Turnbulls road, Nandanam with her friends on Saturday night.

The bouncer at the entrance of the pub, B Yogesh allegedly picked up an argument with Priya and slapped her, creating a commotion.

The victim left the scene with her friends and got treated at a hospital for her injuries.

Based on her complaint, Saidapet Police booked the bouncer under sections of IPC and TNPHW (Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women) act.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was allegedly in a relationship with the bouncer’s friend and called off the relationship few months ago.

Police suspect this to have triggered an argument between them.