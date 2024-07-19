Begin typing your search...
Full cancellation of Ramanathapuram - Tambaram bi- weekly express from July 22 to July 29 announced; check details
Train No. 06052 Ramanathapuram –Tambaram bi-weekly express special will leave Ramanathapuram at 03.00 pm on 22, 27 and 29 July is fully cancelled.
CHENNAI: Ramanathapuram - Tambaram- Ramanathapuram bi-weekly express is fully cancelled due to operational reasons at Tambaram Yard from 22 July to 29 July, said a Southern Railway statement.
Train No 06051 Tambaram –Ramanathapuram bi-weekly express special leaving Tambaram at 7.00 pm on 26 and 28 July is fully cancelled, added the statement.
