Full cancellation of Ramanathapuram - Tambaram bi- weekly express from July 22 to July 29 announced; check details

Train No. 06052 Ramanathapuram –Tambaram bi-weekly express special will leave Ramanathapuram at 03.00 pm on 22, 27 and 29 July is fully cancelled.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 July 2024 1:29 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Ramanathapuram - Tambaram- Ramanathapuram bi-weekly express is fully cancelled due to operational reasons at Tambaram Yard from 22 July to 29 July, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 06051 Tambaram –Ramanathapuram bi-weekly express special leaving Tambaram at 7.00 pm on 26 and 28 July is fully cancelled, added the statement.

