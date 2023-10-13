From euphoria to blues: How to navigate emotions during intense cricket matches

CHENNAI: As the cricket world cup kicks off, fans eagerly schedule their calendars. Yet, the intensity of matches can sometimes lead to heightened stress and anxiety.

A sports psychologist and counselling psychologist share insights with DT Next on how to maintain a balanced and sportsmanlike perspective while enjoying the game.

“Cricket matches can affect spectators' mental health in various ways, both positively and negatively. It depends on how involved one is. Cricket matches can provide entertainment and enjoyment and reduce stress.

It also offers an opportunity to interact with friends since most often people watch matches together. This fosters a sense of community and belonging. It also creates a sense of identity and pride which is very good for the community as a whole.

Usually, there is a lot of excitement and expectation that can help boost mood. But, when there is no balance, when it goes to the extreme, it can also have negative effects or rather unhealthy effects. It can lead to stress and anxiety when one identifies completely with the favourite team.

An excessive focus can make one neglect other responsibilities which can lead to stress in personal and professional aspects of life. The impact on mental health varies from person to person.

It's essential to strike a balance and engage with cricket matches in a way that brings enjoyment without negatively affecting mental well-being.

If someone experiences severe distress due to their involvement with cricket, seeking support from mental health professionals is advisable,” says Keerthana Swaminathan, who is also the president of the Indian Sports Psychologists Association (INSPA).

She points out that mental health during nail-biting cricket matches can be significantly affected in various ways. “Close, intense matches can lead to heightened levels of stress and anxiety, especially when the outcome is uncertain. This can result in increased heart rate, sweating, and restlessness.

The constant shifts in momentum, particularly in close games, can take spectators on an emotional rollercoaster. This can lead to mood swings, with euphoria during positive moments and despair during negative ones.

Nail-biting matches can create a state of nervous tension, which may lead to physical symptoms like headaches, stomachaches, and muscle tension,” adds the psychologist.

Late-night matches or those played in different time zones can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to sleep deprivation, which can, in turn, affect mental well-being. “While watching such matches with friends or family can enhance the experience, it can also lead to conflicts or strained relationships if there are differences in team allegiances and emotions.

An intense focus on the match may result in neglect of daily responsibilities, such as work, household chores, or personal self-care, which can add to stress and anxiety. After a particularly thrilling or heartbreaking match, individuals may experience a sense of emptiness or sadness once the excitement is over, known as ‘post-match blues’,” says Keerthana.

According to the psychologist, approaching cricket matches with a sportsmanlike spirit and not taking them too seriously can be a healthy and enjoyable way to engage with the sport.

“When you view matches as a form of entertainment and recreation rather than life-or-death events, it can reduce stress and anxiety associated with the outcome. Focusing on the spirit of the game, fair competition, and the skills of the players can enhance your enjoyment of cricket, regardless of your team's performance.

It helps maintain perspective, recognising that cricket is just a sport and not the most critical aspect of life. This can prevent excessive emotional investment.

Embracing a sportsmanlike attitude promotes good sportsmanship and respect for opposing teams and their fans, contributing to a more positive sports culture.

It allows you to strike a balance between your passion for cricket and your daily life, ensuring that the sport complements rather than dominates your routines and relationships.

While it's perfectly fine to be passionate about cricket and support your favourite team, maintaining a balanced and sportsmanlike perspective can help you enjoy the sport more and protect your mental well-being,” she shares.

Cricket, much like a festival, connects people and has both positive and negative impacts on mental health, according to counselling psychologist Nikita Vyas. “On the positive side, it can offer a subtle sense of accomplishment when one's favourite player or team performs well.

It can also cultivate a winning mindset when the preferred team achieves victory, generating excitement and boosting one's energy. Some individuals gain insights into strategic thinking, which can be applied to their own lives,” says Nikita.

However, there are drawbacks to excessive cricket watching. “It can become a distraction leading to procrastination, affect concentration in other activities, and distort one's sense of time and energy.

This sport-induced lethargy can also blur the line between aspiration and shortcuts to fame and success, particularly among younger individuals. Additionally, some fans become overly attached, leading to frustration when they are disturbed or needed elsewhere.

This hyper-focus on the sport may cause them to neglect essential responsibilities. Finally, strong emotional investment in a match or game can result in fans taking out their anger on others, causing stress and inconvenience for those around them,” adds the psychologist.