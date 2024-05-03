From big screen dreams to theatre, intertwining tales of stage artistes

CHENNAI: Performing in theatre is extrovertedly intimate for 36-year-old Sabarish. “Well, what I mean to say is that for artistes, it always feels intimate, because they believe that they belong there. But when we showcase it to the audience, it becomes extrovertedly intimate. Just a term I coined,” says the actor, writer and director.

Sabarish

For him, theatre is also his foundation, his form of expression and exploration of the world at large.

“I got into theatre in 2011 with The Little Theatre performance

Solo theatre Little Theatre. I started seeking acting opportunities in films back in 2010, right after my masters. But somehow, I ended up auditioning for their pantomime, and eventually I got selected,” and then there has been no turning back for Sabarish.

But for the 24-year-old Navaneethakrishnan, theatre is therapeutic.

“I believe theatre is a therapeutic art form, and personally, I learn every day from practicing my craft and being part of the broader communion of theatre lovers. And perhaps more importantly, I see theatre as a means of self-expression, a place where one can be honest and speak the truth in an unhinged manner,” explains Navaneethakrishnan, a professional theatre actor.

Navaneethakrishnan

He also explains that as an actor, to be part of a shared emotional experience with the audience is something unique to live performing arts.

From a small village near Ooty, Navaneethakrishnan came to Chennai with a yearning of seeing himself on the big screen.

“However, I got introduced to the fascinating world of theatre back in 2022, when I attended the intense acting workshop organised by Sharanya Spots Talent (SST). It was there that I met my acting instructor and mentor, Balakrishnan (fondly called Bala sir in theatre circles), who I found out also runs a theatre company called Theatre Nisha,” he narrates.

Soon enough, the performer joined Theatre Nisha, a theatre company established in the year 2000, in Chennai.

With a longing for a career in the movies, to their determination towards their craft as theatre actors, Sabarish and Navaneethakrishnan will be performing at Men’s Monologue, a solo theatre performance.

“Every story deserves to be heard. Men’s monologue covers a wide range of topics which six of our artistes will perform for 10 to 15 minutes each. Various theatrical genres will be showcased in this stage performances which includes drama, social issues, emotional journeys and comedy,” explains Shakira Mukthar, curator of Men’s Monologue.

This is ME, a performance by Sabarish is about a closeted crossdresser, who recounts his life. “Nobody’s personal life is anybody else’s concern. If something is beyond our understanding or acceptance, let’s not at least bombard with misinformation and judge people based on that,” he elucidates.

Sabarish also urges people for once to believe in experimenting with different stories and concepts entwined with entertainment, to get the message across in a lighthearted way. “Only when we showcase complicated stories, a lot of things will get normalised and make people think, widening their perspectives,” he adds.

Talking about a small town boy venturing into theatre in Chennai, and figuring out something strange about himself is what Navaneethakrishnan will be performing through his play, Annan Evvazhi.

“Written by Vedarun Rajkumar and directed by Paramesh, the broader idea of the performance is to have a conversation regarding issues at workplaces that plagues not just theatre, but almost all professions,” Navaneethakrishnan highlights.

The solo play will see performances by theatre actors Roshan VG, Prasanna Rajaram, Shakthi, and Divagar Ravi.

Men’s Monologue will be staged on May 4, from 5pm, at Medai, Alwarpet.