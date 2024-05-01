Four restaurant staff arrested for assaulting policeman, friend who came to dine

CHENNAI: City Police arrested four persons - staff at a restaurant on Anna Salai for assaulting a policeman and his friend who came to dine at the restaurant on Tuesday night.

Police sources said that an argument broke out between the customers and the hotel staff after the staff allegedly asked the duo to shift tables.

The injured duo were identified as Sethu (31), constable working as a security at the residence of Madras High court judge and his friend, Praveen, a software professional.

Sethu and Praveen went to the restaurant on Anna Salai on Tuesday night when the staff there had told them to shift tables after those in the neighbouring table requested the staff as the duo were allegedly conversing in a louder tone.

This led to an argument after which the staff in the hotel ganged up and assaulted the duo.

Based on a complaint, Triplicane Police arrested Birender (23), Tinku (29), Dinesh (26) and Shivji Kumar (26) - all from Bihar.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.