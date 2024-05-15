Four including two policemen booked for cheating of Rs 40 Lakh promising good returns

CHENNAI: City Police have booked four persons including two serving policemen and another woman constable who was removed from service for allegedly cheating a woman sub-inspector of Rs 40 lakh by luring her to invest money in online share trading, promising exponential returns.

Kumaran Nagar police have registered a case based on a complaint by the SI's mother with the office of DGP (Director General of Police).

Those booked were identified as Sub Inspector Sridhar attached to Sevvapettai police station, Krishna Prashanth, a head constable with Thousand Lights police station, a 2011 batch police constable Muthu Lakshmi who was removed from service and her brother, Soundarapandiyan.

According to police, when Krishna Prashanth was working at Kilpauk police station in 2020, he had lured his colleague, Sub Inspector Kalaiselvi to invest into online trading done by constable Muthu Lakshmi.

Kalaiselvi got acquainted with Muthu Lakshmi and the two of them became closer over time and on the insistence of Muthu Lakshmi, Kalaiselvi even made complainants visiting the police station to invest in Muthu Lakshmi's grand schemes.

Kalaiselvi managed to collect Rs 86 lakh from several investors, but even after six months there was no returns after which Muthu Lakshmi returned the invested amount to the public.

Meanwhile, Kalaiselvi's mother too filed a complaint stating that their family had invested Rs 40 lakh with Muthu Lakshmi, but there was no returns and a cheque she gave bounced too.

"This suggests that a plan is underway to cheat us, " stated a complaint with the DGP.

After perusing the complaint, Kumaran Nagar Police registered a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of IPC and are investigating.