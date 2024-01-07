Former College professor arrested for fraud

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of City police on Saturday arrested a former college professor for allegedly cheating a senior citizen to the tune of Rs 2 crore by promising to get jobs for his two sons as assistant managers in a private bank.

The complainant, R Pattabiraman (66) of West Mambalam had paid the money to the accused by cash and through bank transfer in several instalments.

Since the accused did not get the job as promised, Pattabiraman asked for the money to be returned after which the accused went into hiding. A police case was filed after which the job racket investigation wing of city police began probe.

Investigations revealed that the accused had received the money in installments from 2016 till 2022. After confirming the same, the accused, C M Maran (45) was picked up from his Madurai residence. He was working as a college professor.

The arrested person was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore appreciated the police team led by Inspector B.Dhanalakshmi for arresting the accused. The commissioner further appealed to public to not be deceived by individuals or gangs which claim to get government and private jobs.