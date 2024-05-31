Former Avadi deputy survey inspector amasses Rs 2.9 crore disproportionate assets, booked by DVAC

CHENNAI: A former deputy inspector of survey of Avadi Taluk, his wife and his nephew were booked by directorate vigilance and anti-corruption for amassing illegal wealth to the tune of Rs.2.9 crore which is disproportionate to the known source of income of the officer, who is now working as deputy inspector of survey on deputation in HR&CE department in Nagapatinam.

The officer accused is identified as S Baskar, 44 years of age.

The DVAC had found that he had purchased properties in the name of his wife and his nephew.

As per DVAC records the value of the assets stood in the name of the accused and relatives was estimated to be Rs.16.80 lakh on January 1,2016 on the day of the beginning of the check period.

At the end of the check period – 31 December 2022 – the value of the asset of the same people was estimated to be Rs.3.32 crore.

The DVAC had pegged the DA asset around Rs. 2.98 crore during the check period which was 542 per cent of his income. Computation of statements shows that the acquisition of assets by the accused is found to be beyond his known source of income.

His wife and nephew have abetted the acquisition of assets by Baskar, the DVAC said while slapping a case against him under prevention of corruption act.