Food shown in video not served to public: Stanley GH authorities

CHENNAI: After a video of a rat feeding over the food being prepared and served at a private canteen at the Stanley Medical College and Hospital was circulated online, the hospital authorities have written to the Directorate of Medical Education clarifying that the canteen was closed for the last two days and no food was served to the public.

The video shows a rat feeding on the snacks prepared and kept in a serving tray in the canteen. The hospital authorities clarified the issue stating that the food prepared was not served to the public.

A letter from the dean of the Stanley Medical College and Hospital to the Directorate states that the due to the Deepavali festival, the workers were on leave for the past two days and no food item has been sold to the public. "The rat was feeding on the leftover food which has been removed and discarded totally and not sold to the public. The canteen remains closed, " the letter stated.