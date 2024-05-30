Food delivery executive sexually harasses woman customer in Chennai's Teynampet; arrested

CHENNAI: Police on Thursday arrested a food delivery executive on sexual harassment charges after he allegedly trespassed into a woman's house and misbehaved with her when he went to there to deliver food.

Police said that the incident happened on May 28 noon. The victim, a 24-year-old woman, had ordered food through a food delivery app. The delivery executive who came with the food parcel forced his way into the woman's apartment and sexually harassed her. When the woman raised alarms, he fled away.

The woman filed a complaint with Teynampet police who registered a case under sections of the IPC and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act.

After investigations, the police arrested R Ravikumar (48) of Erukkanchery. The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.