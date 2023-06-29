Flyover arm connecting part of Perungalathur inaugurated

CHENNAI: Rural Industries Minister TM Anbarasan on Wednesday inaugurated phase two of the Perungalathur flyover which connects Srinivasa Nagar, Old Perungalathur and Mudichur with the GST Road towards Tambaram.



The opening of the 400-metre stretch of the western portion of the flyover would ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles from Srinivasa Nagar, Old Perungalathur and Mudichur to reach GST road towards Tambaram without waiting at the railway line.



The Rs 237 crore six-arm flyover was partly opened for traffic by the chief minister last year. The arm taking off from the Chengalpattu side which will allow vehicles coming into the city was opened first.



After opening the part of the flyover, Minister Anbarasan said that work on the flyover arm taking off from the Tambaram side which will allow vehicles going out of the city towards Vandalur would be completed by December this year. “The Chengalpattu district administration is overseeing the land acquisition works,” he said.



The Rs 237 crore flyover cum road over bridge project connects Srinivasa Raghavan Street, GST Road and Eastern Bypass. As per the proposal, the ROB’s main arm would start at Srinivasa Raghavan Street on the Perungalathur side crossing over the railway line to the rotary on the GST road where it has four arms to enter and exit on the Chennai-Chengalpattu and Chengalpattu-Chennai stretches. It lands at Eastern Bypass (Gandhi Road).

