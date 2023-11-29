Flight services were affected in Chennai following the rain

CHENNAI: The flight services were affected in the Chennai airport following the rain on Wednesday.



Since there was heavy rain in Chennai and its suburbs a total of 27 flights got delayed on Wednesday. The International flights which supposed to depart to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Sri Lanka, Doha, and domestic flights to Port Blair, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Coimbatore, Salem, Tuticorin, Varanasi, Bangalore, Siliguri, and Visakhapatnam were delayed.

The airport sources said the reason for the delay was the passengers and cabin crew could not reach the airport on time and it took more time to load the luggage and food in the aircraft. The flights which were supposed to arrive in Chennai were on time and only the flights which were supposed to arrive from Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Delhi, and Port Blair were delayed for a while.