Flight services increased in Chennai airport following summer holidays: Check details here

CHENNAI: The flight services have been increased in Chennai airport due to travel in the summer holidays.

As the summer holidays have begun in most schools and colleges, people have started to travel to other places for vacation with their friends and family members.

Following that the footfall in the domestic terminal of the Chennai airport increased for the past few days and the AAI has increased the flight services for the benefit of the people.

Earlier the number of flight service between Chennai and Tuticorin was six but now it

has been increased to eight.

For Trichy earlier it was eight and now increased to 12.

For Coimbatore it was 12 and now increased to 16 and for Madurai, it was 10 and now increased to 14.

Similarly, the flight services to Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata have also been increased.

The International flight between Chennai-Paris which was operated for three days in a week would be operated on five days of the week.

Following the summer a total of 40 special flights are being operated in the Chennai airport to various places.

The airport officials believe that footfall will cross 21 lakh in Chennai airport this month as many of them are planning for vacation.

In 2023 Chennai airport recorded a footfall of nearly 19 lakhs and in 2022 it was nearly 18 lakhs passengers.