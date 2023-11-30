Flight services in Chennai affected due to rain

CHENNAI: The flight services were affected in the Chennai airport following the rain on Thursday.



The Indigo Airlines flight to Salem and Andra Pradesh were canceled and Etihad Airlines flight to Abu Dhabi and Sri Lankan flight to Sri Lanka were cancelled due to rain.

The flights which supposed to arrive from these places were also got cancelled. However the passengers were informed prior regarding the cancellation.

The flights that supposed to take off from Chennai to Port Blair, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad were delayed for up to an hour. The passengers and cabin crew could not reach the airport on time and thus the departure of the flights were delayed.