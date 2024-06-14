Five including teen boy admitted in Kundrathur de-addiction centre escape after spraying chilli powder on staff

CHENNAI: Five people including a 15-year-old boy who was admitted to a de-addiction centre in Kundrathur escaped after spraying chilli powder on the staff on Thursday.

The private de-addiction centre is situated in Pallavaram main road near Kundrathur. On Thursday night, the staff were shifting the 15-year-old boy along with four others to another room in the centre. The boy suddenly took a chilli spray and sprayed it on the face of the staff and then ran away from the centre with the others.

On receiving information, the Kundrathur police visited the spot and held inquiries. The police have also informed the families of those who escaped and are investigating whether they went to their home towns. It is to be noted that in the same de-addiction centre, a man had died by suicide.

The Kundrathur police have registered a case and further investigation is on.