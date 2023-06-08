First batch of Hajj pilgrims leaves for Jeddah from Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The first batch of Hajj pilgrims departed from Chennai airport on Wednesday. The pilgrims left for Jeddah on two special flights. As many as 404 Pilgrims travelled on the two Indigo Airlines fights and they were given a send-off by Minister of Minorities Welfare KS Masthan. The special flights for Hajj pilgrims will be operated till 21st June and around 4,169 pilgrims would be travelling on the flights from Tamilnadu, and Pondicherry. The first flight took off from Chennai at 11.20 am and the second flight at 12.10 pm. The pilgrims would be returning in July’s first week.