Fire at factory in Chennai's Nagalkeni; material worth lakhs destroyed

CHENNAI: A factory in Nagalkeni near Pammal caught fire in the wee hours of Wednesday. No casualties were reported. A private factory which used to manufacture carton boxes is situated on Abdul Kalam Street in Nagalkeni near Pammal.

On Tuesday night after closing the factory all the staff went home and there was no one inside. On Wednesday around 4.30 am the factory caught fire and soon the neighbours alerted the fire and rescue team and the police.

The fire engines from Tambaram, Guindy, Ashok Nagar, Madipakkam and Velacherry rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Police said a short circuit in the electrical wiring had triggered the fire and materials worth many lakhs gutted in the fire.

The Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the spot in the morning. The Shankar Nagar police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.