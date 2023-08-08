Fingerprint match help Chennai Police arrest theft accused 9 years after crime

CHENNAI: Nine years after a domestic help allegedly assaulted a television dubbing artist and escaped with jewelry and cash from a house in Velachery, City police have found that the accused was involved in a murder for gain case in Trichy.

The accused woman who was absconding after being out on bail in the murder case was arrested by Velachery Police on Monday.

In April 2014, Lakshmi, a television dubbing artist was robbed by her domestic help, who escaped with eight sovereign gold chain, four sovereign bangles, and cash worth Rs 40,000 and fled the scene.

While the accused went absconding, Velachery police had collected fingerprints from the scene and were on the lookout for her. Velachery police had requested the fingerprint wing at St.Thomas mount to compare the prints with any known offenders and accused.

The fingerprints matched with T Gandhi (64) of Pullambadi, Trichy distict who was arrested in a murder for gain case by Jeeyapuram police. After confirming Gandhi's involvement in the theft case in Velachery too, City police had attempted to arrest her, but learnt that Gandhi who was released on bail in March this year has been absconding since her release.

Based on investigations, Police arrested Gandhi. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.