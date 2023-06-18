Fever cases are not alarming. but stay cautious: Doctors

CHENNAI: Despite the increase in the cases of fever in Kerala, the State Health Department officials say that no major surge has been reported in Tamil Nadu. However, government hospital doctors warn that monsoon is likely to cause viral or bacterial infections and people should stay cautious.

The surge of cases of fever has been reported in the neighbouring State because of the monsoon and diseases such as dengue, rat fever, and viral fever are seeing more number of cases.

"We have not seen any outbreak of fever cases currently but usually there is a spread from one State to another. Only after the monsoon hits, it is very likely that there is a rise in viral and bacterial fever cases. Since the schools have reopened, the parents need to be very cautious that children do not pick up infections when going out," says senior pediatrician Dr. Mohan Kumar.

Currently, the numbers of communicable infections remain low, say doctors. The government hospitals see a surge in cases of communicable diseases, especially among children.

The cases of food and water-borne infections also have a higher incidence during the monsoon because of the easy spread of infections.

The hospital authorities from the Institute of Child Health also warn parents to be aware of the food and hygiene habits of their children as this could lead to infections later.

With a majority of cases of fever and dengue being reported in northern parts of the city, doctors say that people living in densely populated areas need to be more careful.

"We have not seen any alarming rise in the cases of fever as of now. There are a few cases of measles that we have received but there is no surge in the cases of fever due to the rise in other neighbouring States. In case of any surge, we are completely equipped to handle the patients," said Dr. P Balaji, dean of Stanley Medical College and Hospital.