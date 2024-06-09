Female makeup artist, college student held for rape of 15-year old Chennai girl at birthday bash

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old girl who attended the birthday celebrations of a junior artist in the film industry was raped by the woman's acquaintances after they spiked her drink at an apartment in Saligramam in May. Police arrested the female artist and a male college student on Saturday. The search is on for another suspect.

The victim, a class 11 student at a private school, used to frequent a coffee shop in Anna Nagar where she met the woman who works as a makeup artist for films. They became friends over time, police said.

On May 13, the woman had invited the teen to her birthday celebrations at an apartment in Saligramam. Police sources said that the woman and her male friends gave spiked drinks to the girl. When she became unconscious, the men raped her.

Upon realising that she had been sexually assaulted, the victim confronted the makeup artist who allegedly threatened her into silence.

A few days ago, the victim revealed the incident to her sister who took the teen to a hospital for a medical check-up. Her family members then filed a police complaint with the Virugambakkam AWPS (All Women Police Station).

After an investigation, police confirmed the sexual assault and arrested the junior artist and one of her male friends, a college student, on Saturday after booking a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.