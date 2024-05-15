Felix’s wife wary of police team that searched house

CHENNAI: A police team from Tiruchy came to Chennai to conduct searches at arrested YouTuber Felix Gerald’s residence in Nungambakkam on Tuesday. Commotion ensued outside the house as Felix’s wife Jane Austin expressed concern about allowing the police into the house stating that she was worried that they would plant something (illegal) there.

Felix Gerald, editor and CEO of Red Pix YouTube Channel was arrested in Delhi by Tiruchy police last Friday and brought to Tamil Nadu on Monday. He was remanded to judicial custody in Tiruchy Central Prison on Monday night. Felix was also included in the case against ‘Savukku’ Shankar for airing the video in which Shankar made derogatory comments against women police personnel. Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, a team of police personnel armed with a search warrant landed at Felix’s house in Chennai.

“Can you please wait. I want to check everybody’s possessions before I allow you all to enter the house. I will co-operate, but I want to ensure that all belongings are checked. I am terribly afraid,” Jane told the police personnel outside her house.

Felix’s advocate too condemned the police action stating that it was a human rights violation. Meanwhile, the police team, which concluded the search, took more than 50 items, including hard discs, pen drives and other documents from the house.