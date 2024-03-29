Farmer sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually abusing teen in Mayiladuthurai

TIRUCHY: Nagapattinam Special Court for Pocso Act on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a farmer who sexually abused a 16-year-old girl and threatened her of dire consequences.

According to the prosecution, in 2020, Kannan (53), a farmer from Sithampur village near Kuthalam in Mayiladuthurai district called a 16-year-old girl from the neighbourhood for domestic help.

Since the girl knew him, she obliged and went to his house. Since he was alone, Kannan locked the doors and sexually abused her. When she tried to scream for help, Kannan closed her mouth and warned her of dire consequences.

However, she managed to escape and told her parents who filed a complaint with the Mayiladuthurai All Women Police. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Kannan under various IPC sections including the Pocso Act and arrested him.

On Thursday evening, Judge N Manivannan of Nagapattinam Special Court who heard the case, awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 to Kannan. He also recommended the State government to disburse a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.