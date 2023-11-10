Eye injuries see a surge amidst festive celebrations

CHENNAI: While the hospitals generally see a rise in the accidents during the festive season, a large number of eye related injuries are also common. Doctors say that nost fireworks injuries which occur during this season have a direct impact on eyes causing serious injuries. A large number of ocular injuries are reported every year, mainly caused due to firecrackers.

After hands, the hospitals see the highest number of eye injuries. Some of the common injuries are caused by sparklers and bombs along with spin crackers which also cause eye injuries.

Along with individuals who handle crackers, more than 50 percent of bystanders are at high risk of sustaining eye injuries. The other major casualties are street by-passers who are exposed to ignited firecrackers in the streets.

"The severity of ocular injury can range from mild irritation and corneal abrasions to retinal complications and open globe injury leading to potential blindness. Chemical injuries are due to the chemicals in the gunpowder mixed in the crackers. The constant smoke can cause irritability and watering of eyes. Fumes, emanating from firecrackers, may also cause laryngitis and other throat infections, " said Dr S Soundari, zonal head of Clinical services at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital.

Sparklers are dangerous because they burn at a temperature nearly 1,000 degrees hotter than the boiling point of water, hot enough to melt glass and cause third-degree burns to the skin.

Necessary precautions need to be taken to avoid such injuries. Most fireworks contain gunpowder, which causes these devices to explode. Because fireworks explosions are unpredictable, injuries can occur even if the person is careful or is under supervision.

"We are already seeing the cases because people do not adhere to the regulations on bursting crackers and we continue to see such cases until 2-3 days after Diwali. Smoke related irritation is the most common case we get related to eye problems during the festive season. The injuries due to the foreign bodies entering the eyes can also happen. The gun powder can affect the eye severely, says Dr S Namitha, director, Egmore Eye Hospital.

"If the litter enters the eye due to the impact caused by these crackers, it can lead to the iris collapse, retina injury, eye ball rupture and tear of the eye lids. These are the sharp injuries, while there can be blunt injuries such as a blood clot due to the bleeding injury. Children and bystanders are the most common victims, " she added.

DO's AND DON'TS

■ Do not rub your eyes or scratch your eyes.

■ Wash your eyes and face properly.

■ In case of any irritation or foreign body in the eye, hold the eyelids open and flush the eyes continuously with water.

■ If a particle is large or stuck in the eye, do not attempt to remove it.

■ Keep eyes closed and go to the eye doctor.

■ If there is any chemical that has entered the eyes, immediately irrigate the eyes and under the eyelids, with water, for 30 minutes. Seek an eye doctor immediately.