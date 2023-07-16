Experience a slice of Italy with authentic Neapolitan pizzas

CHENNAI: Your journey to Naples begins the minute you walk into the pizzeria. With the immaculate wood fire oven in the corner and pizza tools hanging as wall decoratives, your experience at a pizzeria in Chennai starts. However, the moment you take the first bite, you are transported to Naples right away. Serving a new variation of pizza, Lazy Leopard is the best and the most authentic place to try Neapolitan pizzas in Chennai.

These pizzas are light, refreshing and taste delicious. With in-housed cheese and dough that ferments for five days before it is deemed worthy to use as an ingredient, the pizzas at Lazy Leopard are as close as you can get to bona fide pizzas that reflect the taste of Naples all the while incorporating local flavours. “When we launched Lazy Leopard, we told ourselves that we will adapt to the city but only to a certain extent. We will not change the dough or how charred it gets because this is how it is supposed to be. We decided to stay true to how the base and sauce were made. We started experimenting with toppings and crafted a meticulously designed menu with harmonious flavour profiles that suit the public taste,” Kanishk Dhupad, co-founder and executive chef, said.

He added that they are going to include pasta in the prevailing menu. The menu at Lazy Leopard includes soups, appetizers, wings, garlic bread, pizzas, beverages and desserts. The appetizers, especially Involtini di pollo, a fried chicken breast with herbs, cheese, chicken ham served with creamy mushroom sauce is an absolute delight in the mouth. With equal options for both non-veg and veg, the Peri peri cauliflower floret wings are the best wings one could ever have and is a recommended dish for people who love a strike of spice. “The Nutty bianco pizza inspired by chef Chris Bianco is a definite need to try pizza. It has a great mix of flavour profiles from the nuttiness of pistachios, caramelised onions, bechamel sauce and parmesan, mozzarella cheese,” he remarked. For the sweet tooth, Apple pie calzone baked and served right from the wood fire oven with vanilla ice cream is a delicacy to die for.

Involtini di pollo

The other signature dishes recommended by the chef are Espresso zabaglione, Hot chocolate, Aubergine involtini, Arugula tartufo, Chicken garlic parmesan tartufo, Devil’s bird and Chocolate mousse. Overall, Lazy Leopard is a must-go-to pizzeria and don’t be afraid to try new dishes on the menu as these are hidden gems waiting to be unearthed.