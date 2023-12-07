Even as several areas return to normalcy, North Chennai residents struggle for food & drinking water

CHENNAI: While there are various parts of the city that have returned to normalcy after cyclone Michaung hit Chennai, many parts of North Chennai remain flooded, and residents say that though they are a part of Chennai, there is a delay in providing rescue and relief measures.

The residents in many parts of Chennai including Manali, Thiruvottiyur, Korattur Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Padikuppam Road, Mogappair East, Gangaiyamman Nagar, and other areas are living in buildings with waist-deep water and seeking help for rescue.

"The parts of North Chennai were a part of the extended Greater Chennai Corporation but except for the independent volunteers, we are facing neglect when trying to reach the Corporation authorities. The municipalities were more efficient and accessible in times of heavy rains or disaster. The volunteers are not adequately equipped for carrying out rescue measures," says Jairam S, a resident of Manali.

The residents say that the visit of Chief Minister M K Stalin was away from the severely affected areas in North Chennai. "There are at least 5 streets which are flooded for the past 3-4 days with 200 families in Pulianthope who are struggling for basic food and water. The rescue assistance has not reached them. We have a group of volunteers to rescue and provide relief materials but we don't have adequate funds for doing that and have been requesting help across various platforms. There is no network and we have been trying to reach the residents but because of no network and electricity, we are finding it difficult to reach them," says Prabha, a volunteer from Pulianthope.

Even as many people have started to move out of their homes and waded through the stagnant rainwater to find shelter, the sewage water has started mixing with the rainwater in several areas. Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation officials say that the rescue and relief measures are being undertaken in all the areas on war footing.

"People are still stuck in their homes and we are providing them with basic food items such as bread, biscuits, and water. Though there is no power and there are network problems, the priority is to evacuate the elderly and sick people in these families who need to be evacuated. Some of the families have been struggling to get drinking water as there is not enough supply. Many of them walked in the waist-deep water to go to other parts of the city to seek shelter," says Ansar, another volunteer in Korattur.