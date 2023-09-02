Ernavoor residents get contaminated drinking water for over a week

CHENNAI: Residents of Ernavoor are now forced to depend on contaminated water and the complaint to the metro water board has failed to bring any relief for the local residents.

"Sewage mixing with drinking water has become something common and the government fails to understand that this is a serious issue affecting public health. Ernavoor, the residents' fear of being susceptible to waterborne diseases in the area and are forced to use the contaminated water for more than a week," local residents fume adding that the multiple grievances raised to the metro water board, and ward councillor had failed to address thier grievance.

Earlier, the residents of Ramanathapuram in Ernavoor used to get water from borewells. After the area was added in the corporation limit, potable drinking water has been supplied through metro water. "The water is supplied through alternative days and most of the days it would be in yellow in colour with a foul odour. We are unable to use the water even for domestic purposes. The irony is that the somes of the residents who could not afford to buy can water by spending Rs 30 to Rs 35 every day boil the sewer mixed contaminated water for cooking and drinking purpose," lamented P Murali, a resident of Ramanathapuram.

Similar issue was experienced a few months ago, following multiple complaints to the metro water board, the officials collected samples. Till date, there has been no response from the department regarding the results. When the water supply has been suspended or contaminated the residents tried to reach out to book tanker lorries water through Dial for Water. But it takes more than two to three days to supply when in case of emergencies.

Alamelu, a civic activist at Ernavoor fumed that it has been a constant concern in the area, and we are clueless when north Chennai has been left out in development projects. Even though the area was added in the Chennai corporation limit the government failed to provide drinking water.

"The residents are forced to buy can water for both drinking and domestic purposes. We are tired of waiting the entire day for water supply, and when supplied we get contaminated water. Many residents decided to vacate the area due to water supply issues, " she added.

A senior official of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said that temporary measures have been taken to provide drinking water. And the issue would be resolved at the earliest.