Equipment and systems worth ₹ 7 cr introduced for “traffic safety”

CHENNAI: A day ago, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal announced that a challans will be imposed on motorists that exceed 40 km/hr speed during the day and 50 km/hr during the night.

Inaugurating Rs 7 crore worth of equipment and systems for “traffic safety” in the city, the Commissioner said the 30 speed radar guns, now procured, will also issue automatic challans.

As an initial step, the speed guns have been installed at Anna Arivayalam junction, Dr Gurusamy Bridge, Pullah Avenue, Ration Shop Junction in Maduravoyal, Parry’s Corner junction, Injambakkam and Spencer Plaza.

Here's the details for Rs 7 crore worth project for traffic safety: