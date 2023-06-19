New traffic rule: Penalty for driving over 40 kmph in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Monday said that a fine will be imposed on vehicles if it exceeds the speed limit of 40 km per hour in Chennai.

He said that a fine will be imposed if the vehicle exceeds the speed limit of 40 km per hour in Chennai. He said that steps will be taken to install monitoring equipment at 20 more places to detect speeding vehicles.

After this, he said that the speed limit of 40 km per hour is necessary to reduce accidents.

He said that the speed limit of 40 km per hour will be enforced at 10 places in Chennai.