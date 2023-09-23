Engg student loses legs in train mishap

CHENGALPATTU: In a tragic accident, a 19-year-old college student lost both his legs when he fell between the tracks while trying to alight a moving train in Madurantakam on Friday morning.

The injured youth Nethaji, a resident of Paneer Pettai in Chengalpattu, is pursuing an engineering degree at a private college in Tambaram. As per his usual routine, Nethaji arrived at the railway station in Madurantakam on Friday morning to take a train to his college.

“He noticed that the train was already moving and tried to jump in. However, his hand slipped off the rail and he fell between the tracks and lost both his legs when the train ran over them,” police said.

When the passer-by raised an alarm, they halted the train and rescued him after which he was admitted to a private hospital in Chengalpattu for treatment. The Chengalpattu railway police have registered a case.