EMU trains cancellations between Chennai Beach and Egmore announced; check details

CHENNAI: Several EMU trains are fully and partially cancelled as part of ongoing engineering works in Chennai Beach - Villupuram section between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore Railway Station from 10:35 pm of 18 August to 04:35 am of 19 August (6 hours), said a Southern Railway statement.

Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 10:00 pm, Tambaram – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 11:35 pm are fully cancelled on 18 August.

Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 04:15 am, Tambaram – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 04:15 am are fully cancelled on 19 August.

Tambaram – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 9:55 pm, 10:10 pm, 10:40 pm, 11:15 pm, Tirumalpur – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tirumalpur at 8:00 pm, Chengalpattu – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 10:10 pm, Chengalpattu – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 11:00 pm are partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Chennai Beach on 18 August.

Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm, 11:20 pm, 11:40 pm, 11:59 pm, Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 10:45 pm is partially cancelled between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore on 18 August.

Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 03:55 am is partially cancelled between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore on 19 August, added the statement.