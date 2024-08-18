Begin typing your search...
EMU train services resume today after remodelling works in Tambaram Yard
Suburban train services are now being operated as per normal schedule in Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu section.
CHENNAI: The remodelling works at Tambaram Yard which lasted for nearly a month, have been completed, and normal EMU train services have resumed from 11.35 am on Sunday.
The works which commenced on 23 July were completed in a record time, enabling the Division to restore normal services in the Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu section, said a Southern Railway statement.
Express train services will also run as per schedule from Sunday, added the statement.
