EMU train services resume today after remodelling works in Tambaram Yard

    Suburban train services are now being operated as per normal schedule in Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu section.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Aug 2024 9:27 AM GMT
    EMU Train

    CHENNAI: The remodelling works at Tambaram Yard which lasted for nearly a month, have been completed, and normal EMU train services have resumed from 11.35 am on Sunday.

    The works which commenced on 23 July were completed in a record time, enabling the Division to restore normal services in the Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu section, said a Southern Railway statement.

    Express train services will also run as per schedule from Sunday, added the statement.

    DTNEXT Bureau

