EMU train services resume today after remodelling works in Tambaram Yard

CHENNAI: The remodelling works at Tambaram Yard which lasted for nearly a month, have been completed, and normal EMU train services have resumed from 11.35 am on Sunday.

The works which commenced on 23 July were completed in a record time, enabling the Division to restore normal services in the Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu section, said a Southern Railway statement.

Suburban train services are now being operated as per normal schedule in Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu section.

Express train services will also run as per schedule from Sunday, added the statement.