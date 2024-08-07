Additional changes in pattern of train services due to Tambaram remodelling works from August 7 to 17 announced; check details

CHENNAI: Several express trains are fully and partially cancelled, diverted and short terminated in connection with remodelling works of Tambaram Yard between 7 and 17 August in addition to the changes announced earlier, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 20666 Tirunelveli –Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express on 16 August is fully cancelled.

Train No 12693 Chennai Egmore – Tuticorin Pearl City Express on 15 and 17 August will originate from Chennai Egmore at 7.30 pm.

Train No 12637 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Pandian Superfast Express on 15 August will originate from Chennai Egmore at 9.40 pm.

Train No 16865 Chennai Egmore -Thanjavur Uzhavan Express on August 15 will originate from Chennai Egmore at 10.15 pm.

Train No 12631 Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli Superfast Express on 16 and 17 August will originate from Chengalpattu at 9.10 pm, Train No 12661 Chennai Egmore – Sengottai Pothigai Superfast Express 16 and 17 August will originate from Chengalpattu at 21.40 hrs.

Train No. 12633 Chennai Egmore – Kanniyakumari Express 16 and 17 August will originate from Chengalpattu at 6.20 pm. Train No 12662 Sengottai – Chennai Egmore Pothigai Superfast Express, Train No 12632 Tirunelveli –Chennai Egmore Superfast Express on 15 and 16 August, Train No 12634 Kanniyakumari – Chennai Egmore Express on 15 August will be short terminated at Chengalpattu.

The trains will be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Chennai Egmore.

Train No 12641 Kanniyakumari – Hazrat Nizamuddin Thirukkural Express on 14 August will be diverted to run via Villupuram, Vellore, Katpadi, Arakkonam and Perambur. Additional stoppage will be provided at Perambur at 10.55/11.00 am.

Train No 12663 Howrah –Tiruchchirappalli Superfast Express on 15 August will be diverted to run via Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram skipping stoppages at Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Melmaruvathur. Additional stoppage will be provided at Perambur 8.00/8.05 pm.

Train No 16175 Chennai Egmore – Karaikal Express from 7 to 17 August is rescheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 10.25 pm.

Apart from the mentioned dates, these train services will run as per the earlier notification, added the statement.