EMU train service cancelled between Moor Market Complex and Gummidipoondi on May 29; check details here
Train, engineering works, line block and signal block works are to be undertaken in the Chennai Central to Gudur section at Gummidipoondi Yard.
CHENNAI: As part of ongoing engineering works permitted in the Chennai Central – Gudur section at Gummidipoondi Yard from 12.20 am to 02.30 am on May 30. Passengers are requested to take note on this and plan accordingly.
FULL CANCELLATION OF EMU TRAIN SERVICES
1. Train No. 42037, Moore Market Complex-Gummidipoondi EMU local leaving Moor Market Complex at 11.20 pm is fully cancelled on May 29
2. Train No. 42038, Gummidipoondi-Moor Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipoondi at 9.25 pm is fully cancelled on May 29.
