Begin typing your search...

EMU train service cancelled between Moor Market Complex and Gummidipoondi on May 29; check details here

Train, engineering works, line block and signal block works are to be undertaken in the Chennai Central to Gudur section at Gummidipoondi Yard.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 May 2024 12:26 PM GMT
EMU train service cancelled between Moor Market Complex and Gummidipoondi on May 29; check details here
X
EMU Train

CHENNAI: As part of ongoing engineering works permitted in the Chennai Central – Gudur section at Gummidipoondi Yard from 12.20 am to 02.30 am on May 30. Passengers are requested to take note on this and plan accordingly.

FULL CANCELLATION OF EMU TRAIN SERVICES

1. Train No. 42037, Moore Market Complex-Gummidipoondi EMU local leaving Moor Market Complex at 11.20 pm is fully cancelled on May 29

2. Train No. 42038, Gummidipoondi-Moor Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipoondi at 9.25 pm is fully cancelled on May 29.

EMU train serviceEMU train service cancellationGummidipoondiMoor Market ComplexEMU train cancellation
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X