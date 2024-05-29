EMU train service cancelled between Moor Market Complex and Gummidipoondi on May 29; check details here

CHENNAI: As part of ongoing engineering works permitted in the Chennai Central – Gudur section at Gummidipoondi Yard from 12.20 am to 02.30 am on May 30. Passengers are requested to take note on this and plan accordingly.

FULL CANCELLATION OF EMU TRAIN SERVICES

1. Train No. 42037, Moore Market Complex-Gummidipoondi EMU local leaving Moor Market Complex at 11.20 pm is fully cancelled on May 29

2. Train No. 42038, Gummidipoondi-Moor Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipoondi at 9.25 pm is fully cancelled on May 29.