EMU train cancellations: Affected passengers seek private buses on Pallavaram-Guduvancheri route

CHENNAI: Due to ongoing maintenance work at the Chennai Tambaram Railway Yard and track development work at the Tambaram Railway Station since last month, 63 EMU trains were cancelled between Tambaram-Chengalpattu and Tambaram-Chennai Beach from morning to afternoon hours, on July 26, 27, August 3, and 4. EMU trains between Pallavaram and Guduvanchery too have been cancelled from August 3 to 14, between 9.30 am and 1.30 pm.

On these four days, two of which fell on the weekend, passengers were inconvenienced but they managed their commutes by travelling on special city buses and special trains operated between Pallavaram-Chennai Beach and Guduvanchery-Chengalpattu.

But as Monday was a working day, the number of passengers was higher, and hence the special buses run by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation proved to be inadequate. The special electric trains running between Pallavaram-Chennai Beach and Guduvancheri-Chengalpattu too did not benefit them much, passengers opined.

Adding to their woes is the fact that there is no train service between Guduvancheri and Pallavaram nor are there enough special city buses on the route.

Electric train services had been cancelled between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm, however, the next set of trains only started functioning from 2.30 pm and later, passengers claimed. Two electric trains scheduled to be operated after 10.30 pm were also delayed, they said.

Recommending an alternate arrangement, as the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) cannot run extra buses, passengers have suggested that private buses could be operated between Pallavaram-Guduvancheri till August 14. This would greatly benefit them, they added. Railway officials on the other hand have assured that post August 14, electric trains will be operated between Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu without any interruptions and on time.