EMU services on Chennai – Arakkonam section affected

CHENNAI: EMUs services on Chennai – Arakkonam were thrown out of gear on Tuesday owing to heavy downpour in the city since morning.

Suburban trains running from Moore Market Complex to Avadi and Arakkonam were delayed from 7pm Tuesday after the pairing rakes heading to MMC were affected due to heavy waterlogging on the rails at Avadi and Ambattur stations.

A spokesperson of the Chennai Railway Division said that the approaching trains were delayed en route and the same trains, upon arrival, must be turned back from MMC towards Avadi and Arakkonam. "No EMU has been cancelled or rescheduled. The pairing trains have been delayed. Only when the EMUs delayed due to waterlogging at Avadi and Ambattur arrive, they could be turned back from MMC. Hence, the delay, " the railway spokesperson said, adding that the service would be normalized once the water recedes and the rails are cleared.

