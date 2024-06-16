Empowering perspectives: Women artists from Chennai unveil their truths at 'The Witching Hour'

CHENNAI: Art by women is a genre of art by itself. The definition of a woman's existence has a perspective that can't help but colour one's view. A viewpoint that is unique, and that deserves to be celebrated.

‘The Witching Hour’ is an all women-led art exhibition with an intent to celebrate the art of and by women. The reason for the name?

“It is to take back the meaning of the word ‘witch’, a term which was given to describe a woman who had independent thoughts or actions, deemed to be untrustworthy by society. The intent is to take it back, and celebrate it in the form of what women can do with art, one of the most powerful weapon of expression,” says Purple, the curator of The Witching Hour.

Can you tell us a story that only a woman could tell? If there was a space wherein all the issues related to men, and the experiences tied into the presence of men were not relevant towards every decision you have to make, what would be the art you make? What art would you make as a woman?

"The exhibition is themed on the answer to these very questions that we have asked all our artistic bunch of women,” Purple states.

Here are Anuja, Rudra and Meghana, three artists, all from different walks of life, sharing their journey into the realm of art which binds them together, and what art would look like, in a world shaped by women.

'Exploring identity, portraying complexity' - Meghana

I have worked as a graphic designer for over two decades, and creating art has mostly been my way of unwinding. After my first child, I recently started to focus more on creating art pieces for others that could be a conversation starter. My current paintings stem from situations around me. They are colourful with a lot of linework, which gives it a lot of energy. The expressions or subjects are sometimes more subdued, which is the juxtaposition I like to create.

Artworks by Meghana (inset)Meghana

If there was a space where the presence of men were not relevant towards my decisions, I largely believe that my artwork would still remain the same, as it comes from my emotions at the time. But, if we were liberated of gender-related constraints or issues, I might focus more on exploring identity as a theme, and portray others' complex emotions and experiences in my style.

'Women, the shero of my fanart'- Rudra

As a 24-year-old digital artist, I would say that I have been drawing my whole life. I knew at age of 10 that I was going to be an artist, and over time, I learnt how to use a digital tablet and softwares. From there on, the world was my oyster- I took inspiration from books I had at home, the shows and movies I watched, which were mostly in animated form. Eventually, I decided I wanted to make art for children, the kind that might inspire someone else to create too.

(L) Artworks by Rudra (R) Rudra

If I didn’t have to experience living in a patriarchal society, then perhaps I would feel braver to make art that was more personal. I would perhaps talk about my feelings, my inner thoughts, just as much as I create art of media I enjoy. I would hope to see more women centric characters who exist as their own people, instead of accessories to male leads. And quite obvious, that I would make fanart of them too.

'Poor life choices, never poor art choices'- Anuja

I started my art journey in 2011 with doodles, really intricate ones where you spend hours at a stretch. I was in class 12, and I was sick for a long time. Not the kind of illness that makes you hate life, but the kind that gives you so much time to be with yourself. But yes, I was sick enough to not attend school for three months. Fast forward to 2024, I create all kinds of art from mandalas, portraits, miniatures, home decor, notebooks and anything that makes me and others happy. Art has always been my kind of meditation.

I would replace the question of ‘men’ with ‘others’ because I resonate with that more. People have had a negative influence on me, both men and women. And I have adjusted or made poor life choices to accommodate the opinions of others. But never poor art choices.

Artworks by Anuja (inset) Anuja

Even in an ideal world where there are no inconsiderate and insensitive people, I will focus on art that can make a difference in the real world. My art doesn't tell the story of my life. It tells the world what a broken heart can create. And a broken heart creates beautiful things.

Organised by The Sunshine House, The Witching Hour exhibition is taking place on June 16, from 2 pm to 8 pm, at the Backyard, Adyar.