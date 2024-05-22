Elderly widow visiting sister dies in ceiling collapse in Saidapet

CHENNAI: A 62-year-old woman, who was sleeping inside her sister’s house at Saidapet, died after a portion of the ceiling caved in and fell on her during the early hours of Tuesday. Her sister was also injured, and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said. The deceased was identified as Chellammal, who was living alone at her house in Chengalpattu after her husband died a few years ago.

On Saturday, Chellammal came to Saidapet to visit her sister Kanniyammal and stayed with her. Around 3.30 am on Tuesday, when the two women were sleeping, a portion of the ceiling collapsed and fell on them.

Hearing their cries, neighbours rushed to their aid, removed the debris, rescued the women and moved them to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where Chellammal was declared dead. Saidapet police have registered a case and are investigating.