Elderly man killed in freak accident in Chrompet

CHENNAI: An elderly man was killed in a freak accident while his wife suffered grievous injuries outside their home in Chromepet on Saturday night after the car they travelled in for a wedding ran over them after they alighted the vehicle.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver had slammed on the accelerator instead of the brakes and rammed onto the couple who were opening the gates to their residence.

The deceased was identified as Sundaram (74) and the injured, his wife, Vaidehi (67), residents of Thiruvalluvar Street, Senthil Nagar in Chromepet.

On Saturday, the elderly couple had borrowed an SUV from their son’s friend to attend a wedding in Nungambakkam. The car was driven by Selvaraj (53) of Pammal, police said.

After the event, the couple returned home around midnight. After alighting from the vehicle, the couple took their things and were outside the gate when the car sped towards them taking them by surprise.

Sundaram was caught between the vehicle and the compound wall and got crushed to death on the scene, while his wife, who was hit by the vehicle suffered grievous injuries.

Neighbours rushed to the aid of the couple on hearing the noise and moved Vaidehi to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Chitlapakkam Police reached the scene and secured Sundaram’s body and moved it to Chromepet government hospital for autopsy.

Police have detained the car driver, Selvaraj, and are investigating what led to the accident.