ECI holds conference on poll preparedness for CEOs, senior police officials

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India's regional level conference for the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and State Police Nodal Officers (SPNOs) of the southern states kick started in Chennai on Thursday.



The CEOs and top brass of the police department from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep participating in the conference to review important aspects of poll preparedness for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Senior Officials from the ECI have also participate in the one day conference to discuss and debate on key issues and corrective measures that should be taken ahead of the LS polls next year.