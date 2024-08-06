Begin typing your search...

DVAC sleuths raid home of Kancheepuram corporation official

DVAC sleuths raided the official's house on Tuesday morning on the basis of a complaint that she had undeclared assets.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 Aug 2024 4:40 AM GMT
DVAC sleuths raid home of Kancheepuram corporation official
X

DVAC Department

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) is conducting searches at the residence of Kancheepuram Municipal Corporation Town Planning Division Officer Syamala, as reported by Maalai Malar.

DVAC sleuths raided the official's house on Tuesday morning on the basis of a complaint that she had undeclared assets.

Further details are awaited.

Tamil NaduDVAC raidKancheepuram corporation officialKancheepuram Municipal Corporation Town Planning Division Officer
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick