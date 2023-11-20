Duo stages accident, robs delivery boy

CHENNAI: The city police have launched a hunt for a duo who robbed a 21-year-old delivery executive at knifepoint after enacting an accident drama, on Saturday night. The robbers escaped after forcing the victim to part with two mobile phones and Rs 2,000 that he had on him at the time of the incident.

The victim was identified as V Jeeva of Ernavoor. The incident happened on Saturday night when Jeeva was on his way to Tiruvottiyur on his two-wheeler to deliver an order. As he was riding the vehicle, the duo who came on a two-wheeler collided onto Jeeva’s bike. All three fell on the road in the impact of the collision.

The duo then picked up an argument with the delivery executive claiming that it was he who caused the accident. They then took Jeeva on their bike, claiming that they would take him to the police station. However, the duo took him to a secluded stretch near CISF quarters in Tiruvottiyur and threatened him at knifepoint. They then took two mobile phones and also Rs 2,000 from him and fled the scene.

Based on a complaint from Jeeva, the RK Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.