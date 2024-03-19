Duo held for knife attack on man over enmity near Shenoy Nagar

CHENNAI: City Police on Monday arrested two persons who attacked a 43 year old man with a knife near Shenoy Nagar allegedly over personal enmity.

On Sundays the victim, K Jaiganesh (43) of T P Chatram was standing near Pulla Avenue when the duo came and picked up an argument with Jaiganesh.

When they took out their knives in the middle of the argument, Jaiganesh attempted to flee, but the duo chased and attacked him, police said.

Seeing public approaching them, the duo fled the spot after which onlookers rescued Jaiganesh and admitted him to a hospital.

Based on a complaint, Aminjikarai Police registered a case and initiated probe.

Subsequently, Police arrested K Kalingaraj (29) of Neelankarai and G Daniel (22) of Perumbakkam.

Two knives were seized from the accused. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.